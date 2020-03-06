Academy D-20 rescinded job offer to Letecia Stauch after stepson went missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Academy District 20 rescinded a job offer to murder suspect Letecia Stauch days after her stepson, Gannon Stauch, went missing, according to the district.

District 20 sent a letter to Mountain Ridge Middle School parents Thursday to notify them of the situation. In the letter, the district said Stauch had a conditional offer of employment as a teacher at the school. From January 22 to 24, she participated in the orientation process.

The district said they conducted a full background check that found Stauch was eligible for hire.

“However, additional due diligence and reference checks revealed inconsistent information,” the district said.

The district rescinded Stauch’s employment offer on January 29.

Stauch’s stepson, Gannon, was reported missing on January 27. Stauch initially reported him as a runaway.

On Monday, she was arrested in South Carolina on murder charges in connection with his disappearance.

The district emphasized the charges against Stauch have no connection to District 20 students or staff members.

On Wednesday, Widefield District 3 sent a letter to parents notifying them Stauch had been employed as a teacher in the district from March to November 2019.

Stauch was an employee of Horry County Schools in South Carolina from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015, according to a spokesperson for the school district. She worked as a para-professional from 2010 until 2012, then as a special education teacher.

Stauch’s South Carolina teacher’s license was suspended for 180 days in 2016 due to a breach of contract, according to state records. The suspension was effective from May 11 through November 7 of that year.

According to state records, Stauch signed a contract to teach social studies at Palmetto Middle School in South Carolina in 2015. She attended five days of in-service professional development and the first two days of school in August 2015, but failed to report for her teaching duties after that, according to the state. She did not provide a resignation or otherwise notify the school she would not be fulfilling her duties, according to the records.