Academy and Maizeland intersection to reopen Thursday evening

Water main break in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. / FOX21 photojournalist Mike Duran

COLORADO SPRINGS — The intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road is set to reopen Thursday evening after a water main break, causing an almost week-long closure.

The intersection has been closed since the break happened Friday. While crews were working on repairs Saturday, a piece of asphalt fell on a gas line, rupturing it and causing a gas leak.

Crews finished repairing the water main and gas line on Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. However, the intersection remained closed until the repaving was complete.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: The Academy—Maizeland Intersection is set to open later tonight. Crews are wrapping up paving and striping the roads. Thank you again for your patience through this process! pic.twitter.com/jZT7cn6bMl — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 25, 2021

According to Colorado Springs Utilities the intersection will reopen Thursday.