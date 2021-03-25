Academy and Maizeland intersection to reopen Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road is set to reopen Thursday evening after a water main break, causing an almost week-long closure.
The intersection has been closed since the break happened Friday. While crews were working on repairs Saturday, a piece of asphalt fell on a gas line, rupturing it and causing a gas leak.
Crews finished repairing the water main and gas line on Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. However, the intersection remained closed until the repaving was complete.
According to Colorado Springs Utilities the intersection will reopen Thursday.