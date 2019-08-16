Academy and Dublin intersection closed for construction this weekend

Map provided by Colorado Springs Utilities shows the portion of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard that will be closed for construction this weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs will be closed all weekend while utility crews replace a water main, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The intersection will reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.

Right turns will still be permitted at the intersection, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, as significant delays are expected.

The utility said crews will be replacing two 1970s-era water pipes located underneath the intersection.