UPDATE: TUESDAY 5/16/2023 6:21 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Austin Bluffs and Academy has reopened in all directions, according to the FOX21 News crew on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Academy and Austin Bluffs closed in all directions

TUESDAY 5/16/2023 5:53 p.m.

All lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard are closed at the intersection of the two roads, due to a fire in the storm drains.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the fire at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. CSFD said all lanes of north and southbound Academy, as well as all east and westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs are closed.

CSFD warned travelers in the area to utilize alternate routes.