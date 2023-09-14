(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is set to host the 38th Annual Medal of Valor Dinner at The Broadmoor, and the event will be emceed by FOX21 Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury.

While registration for the dinner is now closed, the event honors law enforcement that has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The dinner will take place in Broadmoor Hall beginning at 5 p.m. with a silent auction on Thursday, Sept. 14. The program and dinner will follow starting at 6:15 to 9:15 p.m.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs organizes the event every year as a way to rally support for our men and women in blue, with the mission “to build effective partnerships that support the Colorado Springs Police Department and our local community.”

According to its website, within the past decade, the foundation has raised more than $1.5 million, helping to support CSPD’s programs, equipment needs, and future development.