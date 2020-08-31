Abandoned bear cub rescued after running across I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear cub that is believed to be abandoned was rescued after running across six lanes of traffic on Interstate 25 in central Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the bear was spotted around 6 a.m. on the east side of the interstate, near downtown Colorado Springs. It moved north along a fence and then dashed across the interstate, according to CPW.

The cub then climbed a tree in the area of Cooper Avenue and Washington Street, which is just west of I-25 near Fontanero Street. With help from Colorado Springs police and firefighters, a Parks and Wildlife officer scaled a ladder and darted the cub. He then went back up, grabbed the sleeping cub, and handed it to a firefighter, who wrapped it up in a tarp and hauled it down.

The cub, believed abandoned by its sow, was very low weight. @COParksWildlife Officer Tim Kroening estimates it was just 20 pounds, or a third of what it should weigh by now. Kroening was able to lift it off the branch with one arm and hand it to an @CSFDPIO firefighter. (4 of 5) pic.twitter.com/fioLH6CJT3 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 31, 2020

The cub was taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore.

Police said another bear and cub were spotted east of Interstate 25 later Sunday. The pair was spotted around 8:30 p.m. in a tree in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

The bear and cub eventually came down from the tree on their own, according to police.