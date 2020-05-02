A virtual and creative First Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Art lovers experienced a unique First Friday this month with an online and socially distant art walk.

“It’s been great. Can’t you see how much I’m smiling,” said Kee Warner, who attended First Friday.

People were cruising through this drive-by exhibit in cars and bikes, admiring local art.

“It’s so cool that the artists are doing something for the rest of the community and we can experience their art in a totally different environment,” said Warner.

The hope is to give people inspiration and connection without being close to others.

“Right now it’s our job to support our community by being here for them and offering them art and culture,” said Jon Khoury, the Executive Director for Cottonwood Center for the Arts.

Gallery owners and artists say this support means everything.

“Community supporting community in general is just amazing here. And the way people have come together, it just warms my heart,” said Abigail Kreuser, Owner and Curator of Kreuser Gallery.

Kreuser is one gallery participating in virtual First Friday. Colorado Springs fine artist, Deb Komitor, is showing her artwork online.

“One way or another people need to see this right now. They need to feel the forest and feel the embrace of the forest. A lot of us can’t get out and walk in the parks,” said Komitor.

Dozens of artists filmed interactive videos of the art, offering virtual tours and, of course, online shopping. For every 50 dollars spent, the Bee Vradenburg Foundation and Downtown Development Authority gave an extra donation to the gallery.

“You guys make the purchases and we’ll throw in the tips. Together we’re going to keep these small business afloat and make sure they are here for us to enjoy on First Firday again when we can all be together,” said Claire Swinford, Urban Engagement Director for the Downtown Partnership.