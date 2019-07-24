A solution to chronic homelessness: Springs Rescue Mission unveils supportive housing

It's the first supportive housing facility in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 65 homeless men and women in Colorado Springs now have a place to call home thanks to the Springs Rescue Mission.

This home is not just a shelter, it’s a permanent place for them to stay called greenway flats. hoping to lead them on a path out of homelessness with services available on campus.

With the help of 26 partner agencies resources and funding from the City of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Housing Authority and the Colorado Department of Housing, as well as an award in 2016 by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority for 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The Springs Rescue Mission opening Greenway flat for a public tour Tuesday.

It’s a Permanent supportive housing facility and they said it’s tackling chronic adult homelessness in the city.

Those who live there can use the library, computer station, lounge and have freedom.

Michelle is one of those residents who is turning her life around after a struggle with addiction, the death of her mom and her daughter sent to the foster care system.

“I can actually call this place my home, my home, nobody else’s,” said Michelle. “I wish my mom was here to see it.”

Now she can focus on personal growth, new beginnings and her contributions to the community garden.

“I have wildflowers,” said Michelle. “[It takes] Just right soil, plenty of water and sunshine, and a green thumb.”