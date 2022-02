12-year-old Thomas Sotelo was last seen in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road in the Monument area.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a missing, endangered 12-year-old from Monument.

Thomas Sotelo was last seen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15 in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road.

Have you seen 12 year-old Thomas Sotelo?



Sotelo is described as 5’3″, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He weighs about 100 pounds. When he was last seen, Sotelo was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black pants. He may have a scooter.

If you see Sotelo, please call 719-390-5555.