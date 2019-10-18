COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of motorcyclists are hosting a ride to help the homeless. The ride will be called the Love Run.

The group is trying to collect items to help get those living on the streets ready for the winter.

The group is asking for blankets, socks, gloves or any hygiene supplies. The group suggests anything that you would use in the winter to keep yourself warm to donate.

Items to collect

You can drop off the items at the front desk at Pikes Peak Harley Davidson at 5867 N Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

“The general public who is shopping this weekend pick up some extra items and bring them down to the Harley Davidson from there we will take the items down to a homeless community,” White Horse Motorcycle Ministry Founder Russell Young said.

The Love Run will be October 26. The route has not been determined yet, but will end at the homeless camp in Colorado Springs.