A pumpkin-carving king has been crowned

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Celebrity Chef Brother Luck has been crowned the pumpkin carving king of Colorado Springs.

Brother Luck duked it out with Dr. Leon Kelly testing their knife skills. The Pumpkin Carving Throwdown happened on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event raised funds to support mental health programs provided by the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

Chef Luck Pumpkin Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Dr. Leon Kelly Pumpkin Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Chef Luck Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide