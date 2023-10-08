A pumpkin-carving king has been crowned

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Celebrity Chef Brother Luck has been crowned the pumpkin carving king of Colorado Springs.
Brother Luck duked it out with Dr. Leon Kelly testing their knife skills. The Pumpkin Carving Throwdown happened on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event raised funds to support mental health programs provided by the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).
It’s a chance for us to celebrate and honor that we can lead healthy and full lives while living with mental health conditions.Emily Brady Director of community engagement NAMI