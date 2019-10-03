A past, not permanent thanks to redemption tattoos

COLORADO SPRINGS — Giving people who bear a hateful message a new positive spin.

Since 2017, Fallen Heroes Tattoo is one of only a handful of tattoo shops in the country that does redemption tattoos.

One man is making a transformation with the help of a local business.

“Every time I’ve been on the news, it’s for being arrested,” Cañon City native John Waldron said.

Waldron admits he’s done some bad stuff in his life.

He has a long list of criminal history that dates back decades, including, aggravated motor vehicle theft at age 12 to felony possession of a machine gun most recently.

Since 2015, he’s been trying to turn his life around for his family.

“So this says white power, over here is 14 then 336 because I joined the Imperial Klan,” Waldron added. “A swastika, the ‘kill yourself’ on my lip.”

Almost all of his tattoos he said he got in prison. Now he’s doing some self-reflection, leaving his past behind him.

“I just don’t want to live that life anymore,” Waldron said. “Not always is everyone going to get a chance to cover it up and erase it, you know? You don’t always get a chance to go back.”

The redemption tattoo program is a rare second chance to try and make a change.

“To get away from his past, and show that he’s trying to make a change, and not live that lifestyle anymore, he’s not that person,” Waldron Fiance Savannah Jumila said.

Jumila said it also means a lot to their nine kids.

“My kids are proud of me no matter what, you can tell they don’t like,” Waldron cried.

Fallen Heros Tattoo does these redemption tattoos for free.

“There shouldn’t be a cost associated with making the changed these people need to make,” Tattoo Artist David Brown said.

Just like the ink, they hope the change is permanent.

“You think a tattoo is not going to change the person, it’s not going to change the person it absolutely does,” Brown said.

“I don’t want to look back I want to go forward,” Waldron added.

Since the start they have covered about 45 tattoos.

If you have a good story to get a redemption tattoo you can apply online by clicking here, but currently there are about 250 people on the waiting list.