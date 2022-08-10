COLORADO SPRINGS — The End of Watch – Ride to Remember Traveling Memorial will be in Colorado Springs on August, 14

The memorial was created by Beyond the Call of Duty, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and supporting the families and communities of the fallen. Since Memorial Day weekend, the Ride to Remember Memorial has been traveling the country with the memorial to honor the 608 fallen law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

The memorial will be open to the public at 1350 Distilling, a sponsor of Beyond the Call of Duty. They are located at 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs. The Memorial will be there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August, 14.

According to 1350 Distilling, the stop at 1350 Distilling is a special sponsor event outside of their ride schedule, which started in Washington state, The ride has stops in Kiowa, Aurora, Denver, and Windsor.

1350 Distilling says that last year, El Paso County Sheriff, Deputy Jeff Hopkins was honored for his sacrifice. Next year, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery will be honored.

More information about the End of Watch – Ride to Remember can be found on their website and Facebook page.