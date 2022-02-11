A love story still being written after 65 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love and friendship, but some stay celebrating their love everyday, year after year. FOX21 caught up with one couple at Summit Glen Gracious Retirement Community in Colorado Springs who is still writing their love story after more than six decades.

High school sweethearts, Norm and Margie Churchill, are still living out their love story.

“She’s pretty easy to love,” said Norm Churchill as he smiles at his wife. “I guess you’d be the one I’d choose.”

Norm and Margie are celebrating 64 years together and counting.

“65 coming up in April,” said Margie Churchill.

At 85 and 83 years young, the love and laughs between them are still strong as ever. Their story started the first time Norm laid eyes on Margie.

“I just got my drivers license at age 16, and I saw her standing waiting for a bus. And no big surprise, I tried to get her to get into the car. And she says, ‘Are you crazy?'” said Norm.

“It was something else,” said Margie, laughing.

It was a bold introduction that grew into a lifelong connection.

“So, I followed the bus home, found out where she lived. And then she chased me until I caught her,” said Norm.

The rest is history, as Norm and Margie started building a life together right after high school.

“He went to the Air Force when he was 20, and I was 18. I graduated from high school, and we got married,” said Margie.

Margie said Norm’s two deployments are the only two times they’ve been apart during their marriage. From deployments, to health problems, to starting a family and everything in between, these two have done it all side by side.

“She looked after me. I look after her. It goes with the cards,” said Norm.

“And we have children that are so wonderful. The kids are so supportive, and the grand-kids are too,” said Margie.

When I asked Norm his favorite thing about Margie after all these years he said, “I’ll be honest with ya, just about a little bit of everything.”