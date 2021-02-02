“A dark day for the FBI”: Pueblo native among two agents killed in shooting

MIAMI — One of the two FBI agents that were killed in a tragic shooting on Tuesday was a Pueblo native.

Five FBI agents arrived to an apartment in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to search an apartment in a child pornography case and faced a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history.

43-year-old Laura Schwartzenberger was born in Pueblo and is a mother of two.

According to the FBI, Schwartzenberger joined the FBI in 2005. Her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office. She was reassigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years. She is survived by her husband and two children.

“This is a dark day for the FBI. Our sympathies are with their families and loved ones. We, the FBI Family, share in their loss,” said George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office.

Also killed in the shooting was 36-year-old Dan Alfin. Alfin was born in New York and joined the FBI in 2009 with his initial assignment to the FBI’s Albany, New York, office. He has been assigned to FBI Miami since 2017 and has worked crimes against children violations for over six years. He is survived by his wife and one child.

The suspect opened fire on the agents when they arrived to serve a federal search warrant, according to the FBI.

Piro said the suspect would not be identified until his family has been notified. Based on a preliminary investigation, federal officials believe he fatally shot himself, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The person cautioned that an official cause of death has not yet been determined and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do—to keep the American people safe. They were valuable members of our team. They will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice,” said Piro.

