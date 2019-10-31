A Cañon City mom gets a place to call home

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A single mom and her kids get a much needed helping hand Wednesday thanks to a generous organization.

After leaving a negative relationship, Sara, a mom of two young children, struggled to find employment and experienced near homelessness.

An organization called, “Family Promise” hosted a ribbon cutting to gift a brand new home to the family in Cañon City.

Sara has a job, her rent payment is cut in half and the kids have their own bedroom now. The family took a tour of the place and are happy to have a place to call home.

Sara and her kids

“I actually feel lighter it’s crazy, it’s hard, but its something that my kids deserve,” Sara said. “I worked so hard to give them I couldn’t have done it myself.”

Family Promise said they have helped nearly 1 million people in the last three decades.