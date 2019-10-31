1  of  14
A Cañon City mom gets a place to call home

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A single mom and her kids get a much needed helping hand Wednesday thanks to a generous organization.

After leaving a negative relationship, Sara, a mom of two young children, struggled to find employment and experienced near homelessness.

An organization called, “Family Promise” hosted a ribbon cutting to gift a brand new home to the family in Cañon City.

Sara has a job, her rent payment is cut in half and the kids have their own bedroom now. The family took a tour of the place and are happy to have a place to call home.

“I actually feel lighter it’s crazy, it’s hard, but its something that my kids deserve,” Sara said. “I worked so hard to give them I couldn’t have done it myself.”

Family Promise said they have helped nearly 1 million people in the last three decades.

