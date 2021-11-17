A bed for Christmas: Group builds bunk beds for in-need local children

COLORADO SPRINGS — As thousands of children around the country prepare to wake up in their beds on Christmas morning and go enjoy new toys, other will wake up minus not only toys, but also beds.

That is why Colorado Springs-based organization Love Your Neighbor and local nonprofit The Success Collective are dedicating their time to building bunk beds for in-need children.

Members of Love Your Neighbor and Success Collective

sand down wood for a bunk bed

The bunk bed operation has been underway since 2018 and has gained momentum over the years. This year, members from Pulpit Rock Church and members of Success Collective have partnered together in an effort to make as many beds as possible before the holiday season.

Two volunteers cut pieces for a bunk bed

As of mid-November, the two groups have built nearly 600 beds for local children, many of whom are in foster care or in poor situations.

For more information about this year’s goal, watch the video above.