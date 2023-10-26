(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a missing senior alert for a 93-year-old man who was last seen driving in Trinidad.

According to the CBI, 93-year-old Richard Davis was last seen driving his tan 2005 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate BTN-H87 in the Trinidad area. The CBI said Davis suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be confused about his surroundings.

Pictured below is Davis and a photo of the actual car he was last seen driving:

Davis is a white man with grey hair and blue eyes, stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but family told CBI he normally wears a zip-up polo style fleece vest and tan khaki pants.

He may be trying to drive to Texas, where he has other family, the CBI said.

If you see Davis or believe you know where he is, call 911 of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 271-0211.