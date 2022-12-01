(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — 911 service is currently down for those who live in the Black Forest area.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) posted about the outage on Twitter just before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and said anyone in the area who needs emergency assistance can call 719-390-5555 in the meantime.

EPSO will provide updates when service has been restored, stick with FOX21 News for updates.