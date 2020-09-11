List: 9/11 memorial ceremonies in southern Colorado

People wave at passing motorists from an overpass over Interstate 35 near Pomona, Kan., Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Residents annually mark the attacks from the bridge by waving flags from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several ceremonies will be held Friday morning to honor and remember the 2,977 people killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Fort Carson: A commemorative wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Kit Carson Memorial Park, next to Fort Carson’s Gate 1. Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Fort Carson and 4th Infantry Division commanding general, will be joined by Don Addy, Fort Carson good neighbor and community leader, to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States. Following remarks, wreaths will be laid at the 9-11 memorial in the park, and the ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence.

Manitou Incline: Firefighters from across Colorado will climb the Manitou Incline in firefighter gear. The climb starts at 7 a.m. Watch live coverage on FOX21 Morning News.

Pueblo Riverwalk: A 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held outdoors at the Pueblo Riverwalk, 101 South Main Street, starting at 7:58 a.m. Join the ceremony in person (social distancing required) or on Facebook Live.

UCHealth Park: The Carson Firefighters Association will honor the fallen with a memorial stair climb at UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard. The climb begins at 8:46 a.m. The community is invited to join in honoring the fallen. Due to social distancing requirements, up to 250 people will be allowed at the park.