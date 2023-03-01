(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 85-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-25 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 to a traffic crash just south of the MLK Bypass on northbound I-25. When officers arrived, they determined that the car involved in the crash had been hit by the trailer of the semi, and the driver of the car was declared dead on scene.

I-25 northbound was closed for about three hours as crews responded to the crash scene.

CSPD said the El Paso County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the man killed on Feb. 22, and has identified him as 85-year-old Frank Allison of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said this is the eighth fatal traffic crash of 2023. At this same time in 2022, there had been three traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, CSPD said. Neither speed nor alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.