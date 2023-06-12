(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help looking for a missing 84-year-old man who went missing on Monday, June 12 from the area of South Powers Boulevard.

EPSO tweeted around 9:20 p.m. and said Neil Atkinson was last seen leaving his home on Dancing Water Drive, just southeast of South Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, in a 2018 blue Chevrolet Equinox. The Chevy has Colorado license plates PQM715.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Atkinson has memory issues and may be headed toward Woodland Park or Denver. If you see him or know of his whereabouts call (719) 520-7777.