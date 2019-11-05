80 soldiers coming home to Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 80 soldiers are coming home to Fort Carson this week.

The soldiers are with the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. They deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in March.

While deployed, the soldiers supported Operation Freedom’s Sentinel counterterrorism efforts and the NATO-led Resolute Support mission of conducting train, advise and assist operations to enable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to increase security and stability and prevent terrorist safe havens, according to Fort Carson.

A homecoming ceremony is set for 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at the special events center on post.