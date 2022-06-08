COLORADO SPRINGS — Rock climbing enthusiasts abound in Colorado Springs, but not many on our their way to becoming professionals or breaking records – and even fewer of that group are under 10 years old.

Sam “Adventure” Baker climbed Zion National Park’s Moonlight Buttress with his father in May.

Moonlight Buttress is an aid climb, meaning climbers attach devices to the rock and use them to pull themselves upwards, with an elevation gain of about 1,300 feet and a high point of 5,400 feet.

Baker’s sights are now set on El Capitan, a 3,000 foot sheer granite wall in Yosemite National Park.

The young climber said he’s excited to meet his next goal and will “probably” climb three days a week to prepare.

Baker has already scaled summits that most grown-ups couldn’t even imagine, such as Lost Arrow Spine, a 2,700 foot cliff next to the highest waterfall in North America.