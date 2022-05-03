COLORADO SPRINGS — 8-year-old Isabella was honored at King Elementary for bravely and calmly assisting dispatchers during an emergency.

Isabella (Bella) called 911 twice on the same day in January to get help for her mother during two separate medical events. Despite being alone and nervous, Bella remained calm, helped answer dispatcher’s questions, and followed instructions until help arrived.

On Tuesday, an assembly was held at Bella’s school, King Elementary, to address 911 education and safety, and Bella was surprised with her award from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.









“She followed the directions with the 911 operators and was just so good, and she made sure I got my medication, she did really awesome that day and told them everything they needed,” said Isabella’s mom, Christina. “She’s just so amazing and smart, and I’m just so proud of her. She took care of me when I really was in my worst and needed help.”

As a bonus, Bella’s mom says her little girl loves shows about Emergency Dispatchers and the true stories of helping save lives. A true 911 hero, and a well deserved honor. Way to go, Bella!