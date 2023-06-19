(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 78-year-old woman was pulled from the Arkansas River in Pueblo on Saturday, June 17, after police officers held onto her until additional rescue crews arrived.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after11:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of North Pueblo Boulevard, where the road crosses over the Arkansas River.

PPD said bystanders called for help after the woman fell into the river and was holding on to a small tree to keep from being swept away. The bystanders heard her calling for help and stayed on scene to wait for responders.

Once on scene, PPD said several police officers climbed down a steep embankment and held on to the woman until additional assistance could get there. Pueblo City Fire and AMR were able to get the woman to safety, along with everyone else who had been assisting in the rescue.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.