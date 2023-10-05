(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help locating a 74-year-old man missing from the Cimarron Hills area.

According to EPSO, 74-year-old Roy Hedman left home in the 2000 block of Pima Drive, just north of Palmer Park Boulevard, at 8:15 a.m. and has not returned home.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Hedman is 6′ tall and weighs 300 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home, EPSO said. Hedman has developmental concerns.

If you see Hedman or believe you know where he may be, you are urged to contact EPSO at 719-390-5555.