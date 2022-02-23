7,000 pounds of food donated to Care and Share Food Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado is celebrating a major donation from MTech Mechanical.

In the span of just one afternoon, volunteers packed 910 Send Hunger Packing food bags that will be sent to local students. In addition, they sorted over 7,000 pounds of donated food.

“It means so much to us when groups come in to volunteer,” Care and Share wrote. “We are so grateful for our friends at MTech Mechanical.”

If that was not enough, MTech Technical donated $2,022, which will allow the food bank to acquire another 16,000 pounds of food for in-need Coloradans.

Care and Share is always searching for more volunteers. To see what opportunities are available, visit careandshare.org/volunteer.