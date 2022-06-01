PUEBLO, Colo. — A blighted property on the south side of Pueblo was given a major overhaul this month, thanks to the city’s code enforcement crew and a team of reinforcements.

Over the course of two days, the team hauled six fully-loaded trailers full of trash from the yard, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The trash, which weighed in at 14,640 pounds – equal to more than seven tons – resulted in a lien against the property.

PPD reports it took two code enforcement officers, seven members of the abatement crew, and three PD officers to get it all done.

Watch the video in the player above to see the transformation take place.