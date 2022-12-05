(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The man who was hit by a car and killed on Friday, Dec. 2 as he attempted to cross Highway 50 in Pueblo has been identified.

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, when 67-year-old Ernest Sanchez tried to cross the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said Sanchez was not crossing at a crosswalk and was walking against traffic when he was hit by a car. The occupants of the car, also from Pueblo, were not injured in the crash.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified Sanchez on Monday, Dec. 5, and said he was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by a coroner’s investigator.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, CSP said.