(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions who has been missing since Jan. 3.

66-year-old Robert Yauch is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen on Jan. 3 near the 2800 block of East 13th Street, near St. Anne’s Park on the city’s East Side. PPD said Yauch was recently diagnosed with dementia and medical conditions that may require medication.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information regarding Yauch’s whereabouts, contact PPD at 719-553-2502, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.