6-year-old killed, three others injured in suspected DUI crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A 6-year-old boy was killed and three other people were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Otero County Friday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9 p.m. on Otero County Road 22 just south of Highway 50, which is east of Rocky Ford. Troopers said a 2002 Ford Explorer was headed southbound when it went off the road and rolled. One child was ejected and pinned under the SUV.

Troopers said the four passengers were all taken to the hospital. One of them, a 6-year-old boy, was pronounced dead. The other passengers, a 26-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy, all sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Xavier Serros Carrasco of La Junta, was not injured.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash. Charges against Serros Carrasco are pending.