UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/8/2023 7:44 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Joella Heida has been found, according to TCSO.

ORIGINAL STORY: 56-year-old woman missing from Teller County

TUESDAY 8/8/2023 6:34 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 56-year-old woman missing from a neighborhood north of Cripple Creek.

TCSO posted on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and said Joella Heida was last seen near Princess Lane in Cripple Creek Mountain Estates, heading north on foot. She was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt with hiking boots.

Heida is described as a 56-year-old white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see her or believe you may have seen her, contact TCSO at (719) 687-9652 or call 911.