52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival is coming soon

The 52 annual Palisade Peach Festival is just around the corner, coming to Palisade Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 in Riverbend Park.

There’s no sweeter time like the present to make your plans to head down to the festival so be sure to buy your tickets soon. Colorado Peach festivals have been around since the 1800s, with the first Peach Queen taking her crown in the early 1920s.

Despite the pandemic, road closures and other obstacles, the festival is still moving ahead with this year’s plans.

Due to the expected high volume of crowds and heat levels, no dogs (excluding service animals) will be permitted at the festival.

For a complete itinerary of events and exciting activities, please visit the Palisade Peach Festival website here.