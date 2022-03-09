COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday morning, Catholic Charities Marian House received 500 jars of peanut butter to help local families.

The donation was made by Safeway and Hormel Foods. According to organizers, 500 jars of peanut butter will make 10,000 sandwiches and provide stability for struggling families.

“A jar of peanut butter may help to keep folks in their houses,” Andy Barton, CEO of Catholic Charities of Colorado said. “It may help kids in the schools they are in and keep families and individuals stable. So it’s a huge gift to be able to do preventable work in the community for our most venerable neighbors.”

Employees from Safeway and Hormel Foods also stopped by the Marketplace Pantry to unload the cases of peanut butter and stock pantry shelves.

An average of 25 families shop for free each day, taking home about ten days’ worth of food for their families.