500 families receive Thanksgiving meals from Pikes Peak United Way, Care and Share Food Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank hold a free food distribution Wednesday with enough turkeys, produce, milk and other supplies to feed 500 families for Thanksgiving.

In a press release by United Way, the distribution is at Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive. It began at 10:30 a.m. and lasted until the food ran out.

Due to the pandemic, the distributions are drive up-style. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow traffic instructions from our volunteers once they arrive. A separate line is available for those who walk or take the bus.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Pikes Peak region, PPUW and Care and Share’s twice-monthly food distributions at Mitchell High School became essential to addressing the growing problem of student hunger. This spring, United Way said they quickly went from giving out 10,000 pounds of food at each distribution to 35,000 pounds. Each distribution serves 400 to 500 families.

The 500 Thanksgiving meals wouldn’t be possible without Safeway. Through its Turkey Bucks program, Safeway has provided turkey meals that consist of a turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, and mashed potatoes — en​ough to feed 4 to 5 people.