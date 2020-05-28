5-year-old boy killed in Fountain crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A 5-year-old boy was killed and several other people were injured in a three-car crash in Fountain Wednesday evening, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange. Police said a pickup truck was turning left onto Academy from the southbound Interstate 25 off-ramp when it collided with an SUV that was headed westbound on Academy. The SUV had run the red light, according to police.

The crash caused the SUV to spin, hit a sign, and go into the eastbound lanes of Academy, where it hit another car, according to police.

Police said a woman, a 5-year-old-boy, and a 3-year-old girl were all ejected from the SUV. None of them were using car seats or seat belts, according to police. The 5-year-old boy died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The woman, the girl, and the SUV driver were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The people in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.