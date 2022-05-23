FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 4th Infantry Division kicked off its annual Ivy Week competition early Monday morning at Fort Carson.

The week-long event brings together soldiers from all units to compete in team and individual sports. On Monday, more than 23 battalion teams totaling 6,000 soldiers tackled an obstacle course to commemorate the Division’s heroic D-Day efforts at Utah Beach. On June 6th, 1944, the 4th Infantry Division was the spearhead seaborne division that stormed the beaches in Normandy, France.

During the competition, soldiers will compete in 18 events over a three-day period to display individual mastery of Army tasks, unit cohesion and trust in leaders, culminating with a day filled with championship competitions and an award ceremony in which one unit will receive the Commander’s Cup.









“Last week was Armed Forces Appreciation Week. This week- sandwiched in between Armed Forces Appreciation Week and Memorial Day,” said Major General David Hodne with the 4th Infantry Division. “We’re going to honor the heritage, history, and, frankly, the service and sacrifice of the Ivy division. So today is honoring the 4th ID’s attack on Utah Beach.”

The obstacles on Monday’s course were a complete mystery to participants until the rules were read and the event began. The 141st Infantry Regiment won the event for the second year in a row.