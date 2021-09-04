47th annual Commonwheel Labor Day Weekend Art Festival underway

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — For the 47th year, the Commonwheel Art Festival will return to Manitou Springs.

From Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6, patrons can enjoy the annual celebration that offers original fine art and contemporary crafts, all free of admission.

Sculptors, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass artists, and painters from all over Colorado and the country will be sharing their creations. In addition to artist vendors, local musicians will be performing music all three days of the festival.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for a free chance to win a prize from a local business at the Information Booth. Kids can watch balloon creatures or create giant soap bubbles at the MAT booth.

Free parking and shuttles will be available at Fields Park at 101 El Paso Blvd. Shuttles stop at all the Metro Bus stops and several motels along Manitou Avenue.

The festival takes place at Memorial Park, which is located at 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829.

For an updated list of artists, parking suggestions, prizes, food vendors, and music schedules, visit the festival’s website.

INDIVIDUAL DATES & TIMES

Sep 4, 2021 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm (Sat)Sep 5, 2021 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm (Sun)Sep 6, 2021 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm (Mon)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to festival@commonwheel.com.