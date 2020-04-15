$400,000 in grants available to downtown Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is launching a $400,000 relief fund for small businesses downtown.
The money will be divided into grants of $2,500 to $25,000. It will go to certain types of storefront businesses within the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority.
Applications for the grant are open now. The deadline is 5 p.m. April 22.
Due to limited resources, not all applicants will be funded. Grant award announcements are expected by mid-May.
>> Tap here for more information and to apply.