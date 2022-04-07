EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It has been 40 years since a woman disappeared after leaving her Colorado Springs home.

29-year-old Linda Jeanette Barker was last seen leaving her home near the 11300 block of Goodson Road on April 7, 1982. She was driving a white and blue Chevrolet Blazer, Colorado license plates UA-6471.

Her car was found a few months after Barker went missing at the Denver Stapleton International Airport.

A search of the flights revealed Barker never boarded a flight from Denver. Her family told detectives it was unlike her to be gone without contacting them.

Today, El Paso County Sheriff Deputies believe foul play was involved in Barker’s disappearance. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.