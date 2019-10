Forty people became U.S. citizens at a ceremony at Library 21c in Colorado Springs Monday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs welcomed 40 new U.S. citizens at a ceremony at Library 21c Monday morning.

The new citizens are originally from Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Germany, Honduras, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Panama, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam.

They’re currently living in Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Conejos, Durango, Florissant, Greeley, Howard, Monte Vista, Parker, and Pueblo.

