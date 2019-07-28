38th annual NICU reunion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Children’s Hospital Colorado is reuniting families with their children who have graduated from the neonatal intensive care unit.

This year the event is changing locations, the reunion is being held at John Venezia Community Park, 3555 Briargate Pkwy, starting at 11 A.M.

There will be plenty of fun things to do including games, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Zoomobile, tours of the Children’s Colorado ambulance, enjoy face painting, snacks/drinks, magical princess encounters and more.

The NICU Reunion is important to many families and hospital team members, it’s a time to take joy in the growth of NICU graduates and connect with people who understand what it means to visit the NICU.