(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Saturday, June 17 marked the final day of the 35th Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup in Cripple Creek.

One participant told FOX21 that the event was extra special this year as it took place right before Father’s Day, and throughout the years he’s been grateful to share the experience with his son.

“His first car show was when he was a month old, he’s grown up going to car shows with me, he’s loved it, you know, kept me out of other trouble and we’ve just had a great time together over the years,” said Kevin Popp, a participant at the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup.

The event is one of the largest Mustang-focused shows in the Rocky Mountain Region.