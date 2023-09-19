(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After two years of construction on 30th Street near Garden of the Gods Park, the project is officially complete.

The final component, two retaining walls on the east side of 30th Street between Mesa Road and Gateway Road, were recently completed and marked the end of the massive improvement project, which broke ground nearly two years ago, on Oct. 22, 2021.

“Garden of the Gods is the most visited attraction in Colorado Springs, with more than 4 million visitors from all 50 states and more than 60 countries coming to discover the beauty and history,” said the project team in an email on Tuesday, Sept. 19. “The improvements of this project are critical components of the transportation system along 30th Street that benefit all users of the 30th Street corridor, whether visiting Garden of the Gods Park and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center or commuting through daily.”

The project has improved roadway safety for three miles of 30th Street between Mesa Road and Fontanero Street, which will also create an effective emergency evacuation corridor for northwest Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: 30th Street Corridor Project Team

Notable improvements include: