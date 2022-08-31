COLORADO SPRINGS — In celebration of the first-ever National Cinema Day, Cinemark Theaters is offering $3 movie tickets and concession deals.

National Cinema Day is Saturday, September 3, and tickets for all movies and all formats, including XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3D are just $3, not including taxes and fees. Moviegoers will be able to catch captivating films made for the big screen, including the re-release of the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, cult-classic Jaws in IMAX and 3D, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and more.

Cinemark is also offering special discounts on concessions to sweeten the deal, including:

$3 Medium Fountain Beverage or Medium ICEE

$3 Candy

$3 Small Popcorn (large popcorn upgrade available for only $1 more)

The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3.

Both Colorado Springs locations — Tinseltown on the city’s south side, and Carefree on the east side — are participating in the event, and $3 tickets are live right now on their website.