COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month we are highlighting Safe Passage, which helps children heal after dealing with abuse by providing resources for their health. They also help coordinate the criminal investigation.

Safe Passage is there for the child as soon as their abuse is reported. They are brought to Safe Passage, to their facility which is child-friendly, trauma-informed, and focused on setting them up for best success after their experience.

Donations go towards helping children, hiring advocates to help answer questions and provide resources, and making sure that children are cared for at the center.

“It is vital that we have these community funds to support that.” says Maureen “Mo” Basenberg the executive director of Safe Passage.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.