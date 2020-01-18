2C Project: Final phase underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs voters in November 2015 passed Ballot item 2C, which has allowed the city to impose a 0.62 percent sales tax increase beginning January 2016 for five years.

This year marks the final phase of the five-year initiative for road improvements within Colorado Springs.

Last year ended with a total of 177 land miles completed, and the city said this year will be a big one with 225 land miles slated to be paved.

“We’re going to be doing Union from Academy to Woodman, Garden of the Gods from I-25 to 30th, we’re going to be doing Nevada from Platte to Filmore, and we’re going to be doing Platte from Circle all the way to Wahsatch. So we have four very large, very busy roadways that are going to get paved this year,” said Colorado Springs Public Works and Maintenance Division Manager, Corey Farkas.

In an attempt to provide drivers with the tools needed to tackle road construction, the city found ways to share closures, construction, and other road details with drivers.

The city does have a cone zone map on its website and has partnered with the Waze app.

“GoCOS!” is a new, free mobile app launched by the City of Colorado Springs for people and businesses to get in contact with the city easily, report problems like potholes and request services.

The GoCOS! app can be downloaded via the city’s website or by searching “GoCOS!” in the Apple and Android app stores.

On November 5, 2019, voters passed a five-year 2C extension (2021-2025) at a reduced tax rate of 0.57 percent. The new tax rate will start on January 1, 2021.