(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs leaders gathered Wednesday, Oct. 18 to provide an update on the 2C roadway improvement program.

In 2023, the City’s public works operations and maintenance team repaved 177 lane miles, replaced more than 200,000 linear feet of curb and gutter, and installed 354 new pedestrian ramps.

2C funding serves as the main source for rebuilding and improving existing road infrastructure, which is the largest of any city in Colorado. 2023 marks the third of five years of the extended 2C program, which voters approved in 2019. 2C was first approved by voters in 2015.

“The 2C road improvement initiative continues to be a crucial investment in the future of our city’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Mobolade at the paving event Wednesday that featured the recently repaved Fenton Road in front of Panorama Park. “It’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of our roads, making them safer, more efficient, and more accessible for everyone who calls Colorado Springs home.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran



2C sales tax revenues are only applied to roadway improvements, which includes paving, plus the repair and replacement of concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter. This adjacent concrete work is an essential part of roadway maintenance, both protecting streets from deterioration and enhancing accessibility, the City said.

About 50% of 2C funding is dedicated to sidewalks, curbs and gutter. These improvements also add pedestrian ramps and create passable routes that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

According to the City, since the start of the program, the number of City roads in good condition nearly doubled and the number of resident pothole complaints have gone down by more than 50%.