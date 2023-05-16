(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springtime in Colorado means the start of construction season, and city leaders gathered on Tuesday, May 9 south of Bear Creek Park, to kick off the eighth year of paving operations under the 2C program.

Ballot measure 2C was first introduced to voters in 2015, and in 2019, voters passed an extension, which funds repairs for roads within the city. The five-year extension will end in 2025.

With a dedicated sales tax of 0.57%, or 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase, revenues from 2C complement road maintenance already funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) and the city’s general fund budget.

Last year, 2C helped repave 120 lane miles in Colorado Springs, replaced more than 274,000 linear feet of curb and gutter, replaced nearly 700,000 feet of sidewalk, and installed 328 new pedestrian ramps.

“Here we are, 8 years after residents first approved the 2C program by nearly a two-thirds margin, and the positive impacts it has had on the city are unquestionable,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Since the start of the program, we’ve seen the number of our roads in good condition nearly double, and the number of citizen pothole complaints have gone down by over 50%.”

There are more than 6,300 lane miles of roadway in Colorado Springs – that’s enough to stretch from here to Ancient Olympia, Greece.